Carl Joseph Lee Sr, 80, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
Carl was born at Petersville on October 23, 1939, a son of the late Joseph and Blanche Miracle Lee. He had worked for US Shoe Corporation in Vanceburg for 42 years.
Carl was a member of Vanceburg First Baptist Church. He loved to garden, especially growing tomatoes, and he loved to go fishing.
Carl also enjoyed woodworking in his spare time. He always worked very hard planning and organizing family dinners. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, of whom he thought the world.
Left to cherished Carl’s memories are his wife of 25 years, Sue Evans Lee, whom he married October 25, 1994; one daughter, Kelly (Cork) Spencer of West Portsmouth, Ohio; one son, Eric (Luanne) Lee of Harrison, Ohio; three grandchildren, Aaron Spencer, Dylan Lee, and Devin Lee; and one sister, Mary Adams of Portsmouth, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Carl J. “Cookie” Lee Jr. in 2004.
At Carl’s request there will be no visitation or services.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.