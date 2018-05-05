Carl Jordan, 61, of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday evening, May 3, 2018, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He was born November 21, 1956, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late Earl and Louidia Harr Jordan.
Carl was of the Christian faith and worked as a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family and friends, and watching sports, especially football.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Henderson Jordan; two sons, Jeremy Jordan of Tollesboro, and Michael Henderson of Oklahoma; one daughter, Melissa Lawrence of Tollesboro; six grandchildren, Carsen, MacKenzie, Maggie, Bethany, Jacob, and John; one brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Judy Jordan of Dublin, Ohio; one nephew, Shane (Monica) Jordan of Russell, Kentucky; one niece, Tracy (Wayne) Cullen of Dublin, Ohio; and two great nephews, Conner Jordan of Russell, and Gatlin Cullen of Dublin, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 7, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 7, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Paul Thayer, Kirk Ruggles, Joey Kennedy, David Stanfield, Justin Zornes, and Chris Applegate. CW Wright will serve as an honorary pallbearer.