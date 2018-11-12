Carl Gardner Fannin, 90, of Emerson, passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead.
He was born May 4, 1928, in Lewis County, KY, a son of the late Russell and Mary Hall Fannin.
Carl was a life-long member of Old Trace Community Church and was retired from Licking Valley CPA. He also farmed and was known for making sorghum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Fannin, Julie Bell Dyer, Opal Toller, Becky Carroll, and Sandy Noblit; two brothers, Leotis Fannin and Reynold Fannin.
Carl is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bertie Richmond Fannin; one daughter, Loretta (Jay) Burchett of Old Trace; one son, Donnie Ray Fannin of Vanceburg; four grandchildren, Angie Gilliam of Olive Hill, Christopher Fannin of Grahn, Abbie Spencer of Mansfield, Ohio, and Jason Carl Burchett of Hillsboro; six great-grandchildren, Jacob Gilliam, Hunter Spencer, Jana Fannin, Aaron Spencer, Christopher Fannin Jr. and Natalie Spencer; four sisters, Goldie Wallace of Grayson, Verna Tackett of Olive Hill, Ann Gregory of Bucyrus, Ohio and Gladys Hayes of Crestline, Ohio; and one brother-in-law Gary Noblitt of Bucyrus, Ohio. Mr. Fannin also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, relatives, close friends and neighbors who will greatly miss him.
Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Duvall & Moore Funeral Home with Bro. Monroe Craig, Bro. Bobby Burge and Bro. Kenneth Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery.
Friends may call after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 14, 2018 and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the Duvall & Moore Funeral Home at Olive Hill.
