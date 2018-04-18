Carl Adron Dyer, 83, of Emerson, went home to be with the Lord Saturday morning, April 14, 2018, surrounded by his loving family at home.
He was born August 31, 1934, in Lewis County, a son of the late Mearl and Reba White Dyer.
Carl has been a Christian for 70 years and was a member of Laurel Point Christian Holiness Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and deacon. He proudly served our country in the United States Army.
Carl worked until his retirement at US Shoe Corporation and enjoyed going to church, pitching horseshoes, playing checkers, going coon hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
Carl is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lois Wilburn Dyer; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Bondi Adron and Dianne Dyer of Emerson, Mark Shawn Dyer, Mearl Vaughn and Annette Dyer, all of Olive Hill; one daughter, Misty Dawn Dyer of Lexington; five grandchildren, Kaitlin Dyer, Gabrielle Dyer, Emily Dyer, Bruce Dyer, and Felix Dyer; and two sisters, Clara Lee Hamilton of Rush, and Doris Harris of Winchester. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Avis Sparks and Lillian McRoberts.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg, with Bro. Jerry Jordan and Bro. Forest Hedges Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy with full military honors accorded by Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 16, 2018, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Dickerson Funeral Home,110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.