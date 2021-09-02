Carl Blankenship Sr., 88, of Mount Gilead, Ohio, formerly of Lewis County, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Mansfield General Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
He was born July 10, 1933, in Lewis County, a son of the late George and Nancy Lewis Blankenship.
Carl was a member of Palmyra Church of Christ, he worked for General Motors in Ontario, Ohio. Carl loved fishing, hunting, working on knives, flea marketing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Carl is survived by two sons, James (Debbie) Blankenship of Mansfield, Ohio, and Carl (Dottie Jo) Blankenship Jr. of Huron, Ohio; one daughter, Tonya (Dale) Hanshaw of Mount Gilead, Ohio; one sister, Margarett Chinn of Mansfield, Ohio; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Willena Gilliam Blankenship; five brothers, George Blankenship, James Blankenship, Sanders Blankenship, Vernon Blankenship, and Thomas Blankenship; and four sisters, Rena Chinn, Geneva Blankenship, Betty Thomas and Elnora Fannin.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, in Blankenship Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.