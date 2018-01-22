Candace Ann Feeney, 58, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday morning, January 19, 2018, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.
She was born May 6, 1959, in Aberdeen, Ohio, a daughter of the late, William Feeney Sr. and Elaine McGee.
Candace was of the Catholic faith. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed doing puzzles, playing with animals and spending time with her family.
Candace is survived by three brothers, Victor Feeney and Donald Feeney, both of Kentucky, and William Feeney of Lexington; a half-sister, Sandie Sayger of Lima, Ohio; and an aunt, Mary Jane Moreland. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Doug Feeney.
At the request of the family there will be no visitation or service.
Contributions may be made in Candace’s memory to Best Friends Animal Society, 2005 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106, or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg, is caring for all arrangements.