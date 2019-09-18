Burn Ban Ordered

A Burn Ban has been ordered for Lewis County because of recent hot and dry conditions.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel issued the executive order this morning.
LEWIS COUNTY JUDGE/EXECUTIVE
EXECUTIVE ORDER
DECLARATION OF LOCAL BURN BAN
WHEREAS, there exists an extreme danger of forest fires in Lewis County, Kentucky because of current and predicted weather conditions;
NOW THEREFORE, I, Anthony T. Ruckel, Lewis County Judge/Executive, hereby prohibit all outdoor burning in Lewis County, Kentucky beginning immediately. All law enforcement personnel in Lewis County, Kentucky shall enforce this Executive Order. Any person who violates this burn ban shall be subject to the penalties provided under KRS 39A.990 and/or other penalties as provided under state law.
This burn ban shall be in effect until this Executive Order is rescinded by public notice.
Be it therefore ordered this the 18th day of September, 2019.