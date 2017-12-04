Burford Dwayne Bolander, 50, of Garrison, passed away Saturday evening, December 2, 2017, at his home.
He was born February 19, 1967, in Lewis County, a son of Burford and Barsetta Hobbs Bolander of Garrison.
Burford enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and especailly with his granddaughters, who called him Deda.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda Lambert Bolander; one son, BJ Bolander of Garrison; one daughter and son-in-law, Carri and Brad Adams of Garrison; two grandchildren, Briona Adams and Isabella Adams; and one brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Ethel Bolander of Garrison. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2017, Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Tim Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Cooper-Willis Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.