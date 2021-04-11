Arvid Leroy “Buggs” Thurman Jr., 62, of Wurtland, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2021, following an extended illness.
Buggs was born in Lewis County November 11, 1958, a son of the late Arvid Leroy and Ruth Arthurs Thurman.
He had worked for the Lewis County Road Department as a mechanic and did carpentry work, along with other various jobs around the area. Buggs loved being outdoors where he could fish and hunt. He was of the Christian faith.
Left to cherish his memories are two brothers, John Thurman and Jeff Thurman, both of Vanceburg. Many nieces and nephews, along with two aunts, also will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Lee “Beast” Thurman in 2015, and a nephew, Jacob Ethan Tackett in 2008.
A private memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.