Bryndon Whalen

Bryndon Blake Whalen, 19, of Carlisle, passed away Saturday, January 18,
2020.
A Nicholas County native born July 7, 2000, he was a 2018 graduate of
Nicholas County High School, had attended Morehead State University, was
an employee of 3M in Cynthiana and a member of the Sons of the American
Legion. Bryndon loved music, having been a member of both the NCHS & MSU
Bands and was inducted into Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Music Fraternity. He
lived to play music on both his saxophone and especially his bass
guitar. He also enjoyed cooking, eating, attending Comic-Con events and
spending time with his loving family.
Surviving are his mother, Subrena Tapp (Shaun Crump), of Carlisle; his
maternal grandparents: Raymond “Roscoe” & Betty Gilliam; 2 aunts: Kathy
(Kevin) Cooper and Connie (Paul) Swearingen, all of Vanceburg; an uncle,
Danny (Kimberly) Gilliam, of Crystal River, Florida; 3 step-siblings:
Tyler, Taylor & Holly Crump; 6 cousins: Davin, Landon & Kami Bentley,
Natosha Swearingen, Danielle Alles and Zachary Gilliam; and his special
family friends, Lindsay & Brandon Swanner and their children, John, Eli
& Daisie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Monte Whalen.
Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at
Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home in Carlisle officiated by Tyler Duncan.
Burial will follow in the Millersburg Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. Tuesday.
Charitable donations may be made in Bryndon’s memory to the following
organizations:
Nicholas Co. High School Band Boosters
103 School Drive, Carlisle, Kentucky 40311
or
Your Local Humane Society
