Bryce Robert Pope, 21, of South Shore, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
He was born in Columbus, Ohio, April 11, 1998, a son of Keith and Debbie Sparks Pope of South Shore.
Bryce was an avid explorer who loved photography and his dog, Monte. Bryce was studying to be a history teacher at Shawnee State University.
Surviving besides his parents are two brothers, Brandon (Caitlin) Pope and Brett Pope; one sister, Laura (Clayton Reed) Pope all of South Shore; and nieces and nephews, Easton Pope, Weston Pope, Brevin Pope, Khloe Pope, Shelby Hereford, Brooklyn Moore, Phillip Moore, Caleb Reed, and Natalie Reed. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Chelsea Pope.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Pastor Jim Brandonburg officiating. Burial will follow in Firebrick Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday.
Online condolences may be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.