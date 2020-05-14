Bryan Biggs Sr.

Bryan Ray Biggs Sr., 37, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
He was born April 5, 1983, in Marion, Ohio, to Arnold Ray and Brenda Kay Franklin Biggs.
He was an employee of Ted’s Towing for over the last six years. He loved demolition derbies, fishing, and spending time with friends and family.
Along with his parents, Bryan is survived by his wife, Kari Lynn Craig Biggs; three sons, Bryan Ray Biggs Jr., Bryan Paul Biggs, and Emmitt Lee Biggs; a daughter, Alyssa Biggs; a sister, Angel (Matt) Journey; nieces and nephews, Ashlee (Brandon) Gills, Latisha Journey, Scottie Journey, Halie Bays, Isaiah Bays, Brayden Bays, and Harrison Beach; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Shawn Howard, Devin Fitzpatrick, Kason Gills, Karson Davis, and Kennlee Journey.
He was preceded in death by Grandpa and Grandma Biggs; Grandpa and Grandma Franklin; a nephew, Joseph Journey; and a great-niece, Matilyn Gills.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth, Ohio.
Due to health restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home.
