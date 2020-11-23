Bruce Riley

Bruce Leon Riley, 81, of Carter Road at Carter City, passed away, Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at St. Claire Healthcare in Morehead.
He was born May 31, 1939, in Carter County, a son of the late Tony and Geneva Stevens Riley.
Leon was of the Pentecostal faith and a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed gun trading, fishing, hunting, sitting on the porch talking to neighbors, going to flea markets, and especially spending time with his family.
Leon is survived by three sons, David Riley (Patricia) and Paul Riley (Loretta) all of Olive Hill, and Troy Riley of Ashland; one daughter, Felma Riley of Carter Cit; three stepbrothers, Lynn Ash of Carter City, Donnie Smith and Earl Smith both of Columbus, Ohio; five stepsisters, Helen Smith of Lewis County, Rosie Gallimore of Columbus, Ohio, Connie McCoy of Carter City, Linda McGlone and Brenda Bonner both of Olive Hilly; 16 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Lula Belle McCormick Riley; two infant brothers; two stepdaughters, Bessie Grizzell, Shelby Falkner; and an infant step-granddaughter.
A private service will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, with Bro. James Burge officiating. Interment will follow in Nolen Cemetery in Lewis County.
Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill is caring for all arrangements.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.