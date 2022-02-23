Bruce Heller

Bruce Allen Heller, 81, of Maysville, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Lexington.
On June 15, 1963, Bruce was united in marriage to Dorothy Mae Epperson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Rebecca (Todd) Heller Layne of Nicholasville; two sons, Phil (Christie) Heller of Newburg, Indiana, and Seth (Carmen) Heller of North Canton, Ohio; his son, Mark Heller preceded him in death in 2015; a daughter-in-law: Karen Heller of Maysville; two brothers, Ron (Jeanetta) Heller of White Mills, and Don Heller of Rushville, Indiana; 14 grandchildren, Mackenzie Blankenship, Devyn Allen, Savannah Layne, Jacob, Lauren, Elizabeth, Carter, Jenna, Cade, Kendyll, Ava, Asher, Zoe and Sophie Heller; three great-grandchildren, Marley Blankenship, Laney Blankenship and Henry Heller; and there are three more great-grandchildren on the way.
Bruce was also preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Baughman.
Bro. Heller was a Christian Minister who retired in April 2021 after 60 years of serving. He began his ministry at Fairview Christian Church in Williamstown. He also served at Grassy Creek Christian Church, Demossville, Milford Christian Church, Cedar Hill Christian Church, Louisville, Highland Christian Church, Maysville, Jessamine Christian Church, Nicholasville, East Fork Christian Church, Lewis County, and Augusta Christian Church.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at New Hope Christian Church in Maysville. There will also be a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Fairview Christian Church in Williamstown.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Fairview Christian Church.
Burial will follow in Fairview Christian Church Cemetery at Williamstown.
Memorials are suggested to Camp Northward, PO Box 128, Falmouth, KY 41040.