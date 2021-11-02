Bruce Dwayne McCann, 58, of Vanceburg, passed away at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Mr. McCann was born March 1, 1963, in Mason County, a son of the late Benjamin Bruce McCann Jr. and Carrie Clark McCann.
He was of the Christian faith and a truck driver. He enjoyed watching his son race at dirt tracks and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Robyn McCann; one son, Ben (Jessica) McCann of Tollesboro; one daughter Kayla (Jason) Highfield of Vanceburg; five grandchildren, Jayla Highfield, Carriann Highfield, Bryson McCann, Maci McCann, and Jayden Fetters; two brothers Eddie McCann of Burtonville and Harold McCann of Vanceburg; and two sisters, Kim (Richard) Bradford of Maysville and Linda Leming of Vanceburg.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McCann was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Fetters and Mike Fetters, and one sister, Kaye Clark.
Services will be at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Ben Collier officiating.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until the service hour Thursday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
