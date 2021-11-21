Aaron “Bruce” Copley, 73, of Tollesboro, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born August 1, 1948, in Holden, West Virginia, a son of the late Bob and Dorothy Perry Darnell.
Bruce was of the Baptist faith and retired after 37 years of service at Dayton Power and Light. He enjoined going to eat, traveling, playing his guitar, singing, and spending time with his family.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret “Peggy” Schweibold Copley; one daughter, Julie Ann Copley (Jeremy) of Maysville; three grandchildren, Tessa Ann Mineer (Rodney), Kyle Copley (Amber), and Natalie Copley (Jacob); and one great-grandchild, Ryland Bruce Clark Mineer. A host of other family and friends also survive who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Boyd Darnell.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Rodney Mineer officiating. Burial will be in Mt Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of services Tuesday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11819 Kentucky 57 at Tollesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s or The Gideons.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.