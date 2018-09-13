Brian Willis Applegate, 54, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Brian was born at Maysville July 28, 1964, to Ora Willis Applegate and the late Dorothy McCray Applegate..
Brian had worked for Browning Manufacturing in Maysville and as an installer for Dish Network. His love and passion was tinkering with small engines, lawnmowers, and going to classic car shows. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandson Lucas.
Survivors include his wife, Rosie Carpenter Applegate; his parents Willis (Judy) Applegate of Tollesboro; a son, Brian Applegate Jr. of Vanceburg; a daughter, Sarah Webb of Vanceburg; and a grandson, Lucas Webb of Vanceburg.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy McCray Applegate.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 17, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Brian Howe, Mike Thoroughman, Robert Carpenter, Jordan Applegate, Brian Applegate Jr., and Rodney Scott.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.