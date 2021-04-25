Brenda Setters

Brenda R. Setters, 73, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Brenda was born at Tollesboro on January 26, 1948, a daughter of the late Forrest and Ica Corns Ruggles.
Brenda worked for US Shoe Corporation in Vanceburg as a supervisor for 33 years. She loved the outdoors and working in her flower garden. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She liked to work puzzles and sew. Brenda was a member of Quincy Church of Christ.
Left to cherish Brenda’s memories are a daughter, Dr. Belinda Setters of Louisville; one son, Michael “Mikey” (Dr. Sarah Porter) Setters of Vanceburg; a sister, Phyllis Liles of Vanceburg; two brothers, Donald Ruggles of Vanceburg and Gary (Janet) Ruggles of Quincy; five grandchildren, Laurelle, Silas, Anthony, Matthew, and Nevaeh; and a special friend, Delores Potter of South Shore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Michael Setters in 2018; two sisters, Carolyn Elkins and Janice Eubanks; two brothers, Douglas Ruggles and Russell Ruggles; and a half-brother, Dempsey Ruggles.
A private service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Danny Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Pallbearers will be Gary Blaine, Isaac Blaine, Conor Blaine, Donald Armstrong, Cody Armstrong, and John Wilhelm.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.