Brenda Logan

Brenda Gay Hoy Logan, 66, of Laurel, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born February 5, 1954, in New Castle, Indiana, a daughter of the late Les and Lora Louella Stolz Hoy.
Brenda was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, collecting, and most of all, spending time with her family.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry David Logan; one son, Abel Logan of Lexington; one daughter, Sophia Logan, of Phoenix, Arizona; six grandchildren, Lily Logan, Luke Able Logan, Andrew Logan, Brenna Nunez, Jayden Nunez and Emmia Nunez; and one great-grandchild, Olivia Grace Logan. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David Hoy and Les Hoy.
At the family’s request there will not be a funeral or visitation.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix is caring for all arrangements.