Brenda Kaye Barbour, 76, of Tollesboro, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
Ms. Barbour was born in Lewis County, October 22, 1945, a daughter of the late Jack Newell Barbour and Wilma Evelyn Tucker Barbour.
Brenda resided with Comprehend at Maysville for over nine years. In this time, Comprehend gave Brenda a new lease on life where she was able to enjoy and share her life in the public and with others.
She shared a special love with their staff. Brenda loved cats, M&Ms, Diet Coke and listening to country music on her radio.
She is survived by a brother, Jackie (Ann Campbell) Barbour of Patriot, Ohio.
Services will be a Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, with Larry Tucker and Bobby Joe Hunt officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Pallbearers will be James Eddie Harris, Stevie Harris, Joshua Bryant and Bobby Joe Hunt.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services.
Condolences may be sent at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.