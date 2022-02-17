Brandy Kisinger

Brandy Lynn Kisinger, 39, of Firebrick, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
She was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 3, 1982, a daughter of Rosie Sparks Brown and the late Darryl Brown. Brandy attended Christ Community Church in Portsmouth, Ohio.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Keith Kisinger; a son, Brady Kisinger of Firebrick; her grandmother, Nola Brown of Firebrick; a brother, Darryl Brown II of Firebrick; two sisters, Stephanie Davis of Firebrick and Amber (Brandon) Cooper of Garrison; a niece, Charlee Davis; four nephews, Darryl Brown III, Jeffery Dale Davis, Sawyer Ray Cooper, and Elym Cooper. A host of extended family and friends also survive.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev. Raymond Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Firebrick Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the services Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.