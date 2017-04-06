Brandon Yates, 35, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017, as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Brandon was born in Flemingsburg on January 7, 1982, to Thomas and Jane Switzer Yates. He was a construction worker, was caring, and always tried to put a smile on everyone’s face. He had a gift of making people laugh.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his son, Chase Wyatt Yates; one brother, Mike (Sandra) Yates; two nephews, Jon Yates and Matthew McCane; his paternal grandmother, Minnie Yates; his girlfriend Kala Washington; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins who will also mourn his passing.
Brandon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mima and Clarence “Coot” Switzer; his paternal grandfather, Orville Yates; and a cousin, Crystal Rigdon Yates.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Daniel Miller officiating. Burial will be in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the service hour Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
