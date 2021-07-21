Bradley Joe Clark, 41, of Maysville, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born October 16, 1979, in Anderson, Indiana, a son of Patricia Ann Thomas Boone of Maysville and the late Danny Joe Clark.
Bradley was a member of Living Hope Assembly of God in Cynthiana and was employed by a family friend, Darrel Fannin of Fannin Trucking. He loved riding motorcycles and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his loving wife of 16 years, Tonya Hill Clark of Maysville; three sons, Ryan (Tara) Hill, Hunter Hill, and Scott Clark, all of Maysville; one sister Heidi Clark of Maysville; one granddaughter, Tatum James Hill; one niece; and three nephews.
Services will be at 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.