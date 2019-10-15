Bradley Albert “Brad” Franklin Jr., 67, of Garrison, formerly of Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born November 12, 1951, a son of the late Bradley Albert Franklin Sr. and Lena Brummitte Franklin.
Brad started his career teaching school in Hawkins County, Tennessee, and later retired from the Piketon Ohio Atomic Plant. He was a history buff and enjoyed reading and loved watching college football. His beloved teams were Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Alabama. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Brad was of the Baptist faith and he was at peace with God.
Brad is survived by his wife of 19 years, Diane Marie Wright Howell Franklin, known to their grandchildren as Nanny Goat; one son, Charles William Howell (Dana) of Burgaw, North Carolina; two daughters, Stephanie Swain (Art) of Atkinson, North Carolina, and Trina Bennett (Gary) of Lucasville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Arika Bennett, Megan Wilson, Remington Bennett, Ryan Howell, Blake Howell, and Lauryn Howell, who referred to him as Papaw Bear; one sister, Donna Brewer (Gary) of Kingsport, Tennessee; and his special pets, Teddy and Bailey. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Holston View Cemetery in Webber City, Virginia, with his son, Bill Howell officiating.
Friends may visit from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.