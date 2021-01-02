Headlines

Boulder kicks-off new year for Carringtons

Dennis K Brown

Harry Carrington’s pick-up was demolished by a large rock after it broke from a ledge and rolled down the hill. No one was hurt in the incident. – Dennis Brown photo

A Vanceburg couple began 2021 with a bang when a large boulder broke from a ledge on the hillside behind their home, rolled down the hill, and demolished a pick-up truck in the driveway.

Harry and Tena Carrington live just west of Vanceburg on Ky. Rt. 8.

The bang happened Friday afternoon, January 1, following heavy rainfall in the area when the boulder, about twice the size of an automobile, broke loose and rolled down the hill taking out several trees before traveling through the back yard and landing on the Carrington’s Chevy pick-up in their driveway.

