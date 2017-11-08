Bouchard will speak at Chamber event in Vanceburg

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce will host Braidy Industries CEO Craig Bouchard at an event in Vanceburg Wednesday evening.
The event will be open to the public and will begin at 6:00 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the Carter House in Vanceburg.
Bouchard will talk about the proposed $1.3 billion aluminum rolling mill that will be built at East Park on the Greenup/Boyd county line.
Original plans called for the plant to be built on riverfront property at South Shore, near Lewis County.
The Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Park Authority (East Park), which includes Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Elliott, and Lawrence counties, has approved a letter of intent to sell and the agreement is waiting to be finalized.
The new proposed site, approximately 330 acres, is located in both Greenup and Boyd Counties, with the majority of land in Boyd County.
Bouchard said the company expects to initially hire about 550 advanced manufacturing employees.
The Carter House is located at the corner of Second and Main streets in Vanceburg.
For more information please contact Joni Pugh at joni_pugh0250@yahoo.com or 606-202-2274.