Bonnie Wilks

Bonnie June Wilks, 67, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her home.
Bonnie was born in Peoria, Illinois, on November 18, 1953, a daughter of the late Charles and Laura Wolf Sawyer.
Bonnie was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed doing yard work and gardening. She loved smoking her pipe and spending time with her dogs.
Left to cherish Bonnie’s memory are her husband, Michael Wilks, whom she married in 1972; one son, Peter Michael Wilks of Cincinnati, Ohio; two daughters, Katy Elizabeth McCool of Indiana, and Laura Frances Wilks of Nicholas County; one brother, Tom Sawyer of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister, Robin Rose Boberg of South Carolina; and a special sister, Liz Anne Kubiki of Cincinnati, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Lee Sawyer, and a brother, Charles Sawyer.
Services for Bonnie will be at Noon Monday, December 28, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Monday.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.