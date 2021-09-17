Bonnie Turner

Bonnie McRoberts Turner, 79, of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born October 11, 1941, in Fleming County, a daughter of the late Glenn and Reva Cummins McRoberts.
Bonnie was of the Christian faith. She loved traveling, shopping, and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, WW Turner; one daughter, Sharon Thomas of Tollesboro; two grandchildren, Wes Thomas (Kathy) and Trish Hampton (David); three great-grandchildren, Weston Thomas, Blake Hampton, and Adam Hampton; two brothers Jerry McRoberts (Patty) of Flemingsburg, and Danny McRoberts (Karen) of Elizaville; one sister, Geraldine Hilterbrand of Muses Mill; and a sister-in-law, Lois McRoberts of Flemingsburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Austin McRoberts and Ronnie McRoberts.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Larry Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Mt Carmel Cemetery.
Friends may visit from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Pallbearers will be David Hampton, Blake Hampton, Adam Hampton, Wes Thomas, Weston Thomas, and Jeff Stamper.