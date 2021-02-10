Bonnie Sue Lykins, 67, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday February 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter after an extended illness.
Bonnie was born at Trinity on November 24, 1953, a daughter of the late Grant and Laura Ann Cooley Adams.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. Bonnie adored her grandchildren. She loved going to yard sales and playing Bingo. She was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Lykins and Rosetta (Jeff) Thoroughman of Vanceburg; one son, Jesse Lykins of Tollesboro; two sisters, Linda Toller and (Steve McCann), and Geneva Adams of Vanceburg; five grandchildren, Robert (Glenda) Lykins, Jeffrey Thoroughman, Tyler Lykins, Nathan Lykins, Marylen Stackhouse, and Mekenzie Lykins; six great-grandchildren, Kaiden Thoroughman, Jovie Thoroughman, Aiden Thoroughman, Aubrey Lykins, Carter Lykins, and Ryker Lykins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Lykins in 2002; twin daughters in infancy; a son, Anthony Ray Lykins; and three brothers, Dickie Adams, Kenny Adams, and Johnny Adams.
At Bonnie’s request, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be schedueld at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
