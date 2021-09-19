Bonnie Rister

Bonnie Nolen Rister, 73, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Fleming County.
She was born August 23, 1948, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Herman and Ethel Butler Nolen.
Bonnie was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal Faith. She loved sewing, yard sailing, sitting on the creek bank, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by three daughters, Tammy (Carl) Darlington of Fleming County, Tina (Richard) Thurman and Alicia (Billy) Kibler, both of Garrison; one brother, Homer (Jeannie) Nolen of Vanceburg; two sisters, Ruth (Kenny) Carroll and Betty (Wilk) Buckner of Vanceburg; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Ronnie Rister; three brothers, Larry Nolen, William Nolen, and Bobby Nolen; and one sister, Rosemary Nolen.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Rick Buckner officiating. Burial will follow in Dummitt Ridge Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
