Bonnie Patton

Bonnie A. Patton, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. Her family was at her side.
Bonnie was born in Lewis County on February 7, 1945, a daughter of the late Omar McDaniel and Betty Caseman McDaniel. Bonnie worked for US Shoe Corporation for 34 years. She was a member of Clarksburg Christian Church and enjoyed collecting Lee Middleton dolls and Boyd’s Bears. She adored and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish Bonnie’s memories are her husband of 32 years, Mike Patton, whom she married February 3, 1990, in Vanceburg; her step-mother, Peggy McDaniel of Vanceburg; a daughter, Charla (Richard) Gillespie of Bowie, Maryland; two sons, Shane (Yamemah Thackston-White) White of Baltimore, Maryland, and Lonnie (Maggie) Patton of Vanceburg; a sister, Tammy (Tim) Whitaker of Wheelersburg, Ohio; a brother, Glenn (Elizabeth) McDaniel of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren, Andrew (Tysheema) Burchett, Adam Burchett, Cayton Gillespie, Marla White, Milah White, Kayla Patton, Paige (Brandon) Smith, Rylie Patton, and Lonnie Patton Jr; and great-grandchildren, Addisyn Smith, Micah Holmes, Brandon Smith, and Kasen Smith.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Clarksburg Christian Church with Pastor Lyle Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services at Clarksburg Christian Church.
Pallbearers will be Lonnie Patton, Adam Burchett, Steven Moore, David Corns, and Richard Gillespie.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
