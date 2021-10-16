Bonnie McEldowney

Bonnie Ann Polley McEldowney, 83, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville.
She was born October 1, 1938, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Dora Lou Young Polley.
Bonnie was a member of Vanceburg First Baptist Church and also attended Union Baptist Church. She retired after 38 years of service with the US Department of Agriculture in the Lewis County ASCS Office. Bonnie also served four years with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and was a volunteer with Hospice of Hope in Maysville. She enjoyed reading, traveling, shopping, spending time with her family and friends, and watching UK Basketball.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Amy) McEldowney of Georgetown and Darren Scott McEldowney of Vanceburg; one daughter, Lisa (Larry) Davis of Vanceburg; one sister, Rowena Gilbert of Vanceburg; two grandchildren, Leah (Anthony) Adams and Hannah (Dylan) Cornett; two great-grandchildren, Harper Adams and Zoey Adams; a special friend, Karen Fraley; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Harry T. McEldowney, and a brother, Bobby Polley.
Services will be private at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club of Maysville, and Lewis County Animal Shelter at Vanceburg.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.