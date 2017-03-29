Authorities are investigating the discovery of a deceased person Wednesday afternoon on the Lewis/Carter County line.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said he received a call from Carter County authorities shortly after 3:00 p.m. notifying him of the discovery.
Bivens said he responded to the scene on Cooper Ridge Road along with deputies from his department where they found the human remains a short distance from the roadway in a wooded area.
Bivens said the body was discovered by two men who were scouting the area for turkeys.
Bivens said a positive identification had not been made on the remains and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.
Bivens did not indicate if the remains were those of the person that has been missing since last Thursday.
Bivens said the case is being investigated as a homicide.