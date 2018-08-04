The body of a missing Garrison teen was recovered Saturday afternoon in the Oak Ridge area, according to Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens.
“We have positively identified the body as that of 14-year-old Dolton Goodwin who was reported missing early Wednesday, August 1,” Bivens said.
The teen had taken a Chevrolet pickup when he left the home he shares with his grandmother, Margaret Gayheart, on Upper Twin Branch at Garrison.
“A landowner in the Oak Ridge area spotted the pick-up and reported it to 911,” Bivens said, adding the landowner had identified the pick-up from the description provided in news reports.
“It appears, from our preliminary investigation, the body we recovered sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Bivens said.
Bivens added that foul play is not suspected.
Bivens said the pick-up was found in a remote location in the Oak Ridge area and was shielded from view by vegetation.
Bivens said he and his deputies investigated numerous tips and searched several areas by foot and with the aid of all-terrain vehicles.
Bivens added he remained hopeful the teen would be located and reunited with his family.
“From the time my office was made aware that Dolton was missing, we utilized every available resource in our attempt to locate him,” Bivens said.
“I would like to thank those who helped to spread the word and those who assisted in our search for Dolton in any way,” he stated.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young man at this time,” Bivens said.
Lewis County Coroner Tony Gaydos and Deputy Coroner Amanda Gaydos assisted at the scene.
The matter remains under investigation by Bivens and the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.