Bobby Nolen

Bobby Clarence Nolen, 73, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born April 11, 1947, in Lewis County, a son of the late Herman and Ethel Butler Nolen.
Bobby attended Mt. Zion Community Church and worked as a gravedigger for 22 years. He loved his dogs, staying home and spending time with his family.
Bobby is survived by one son, Chris Nolen (Delorse) of Maysville; one brother, Homer Nolen (Jeannie) of Vanceburg; and three sisters, Betty Buckner (Wilk) and Bonnie Rister of Camp Dix, and Ruth Carroll (Kenneth) of Vanceburg; and two granddaughters. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Ruth Nolen; two brothers, Larry Nolen and William Nolen; and one sister, Rose Mary Nolen.
A private family service will be Monday, August 24, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Rick Buckner officiating. Burial will follow in Nolen Cemetery on Laurel Road.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix for family only.
Bobby’s family will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.