Bobby Moore

Bobby Stewart Moore, 88, of Quincy, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born in Lewis County on June 10, 1934, a son of the late Hoyt and Nellie Moore.
Bobby was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Margie Annette Stanley Moore; two sons, Kevin Moore of South Shore and Craig Moore of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Floyd Moore Jr. of Quincy; one sister, Patsy Bivens of South Portsmouth; and a host of other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a son, Barry Moore; three brothers, Howard Moore, Glenn Moore and Billy Moore; and three sisters, Mable Kathryn Trout, Inez Conley, and Rita Kay Jordan.
Arrangements are incomplete at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.