Bobby Mason

Bobby L. Mason, 78, of Tollesboro, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born in Lewis County on August 13, 1943, a son of the late Otis Wilburn and Marjorie Jean Donley Mason.
Bobby attended Tollesboro Methodist and Hickory Grove churches. He worked many years as a teacher at Maysville Vocational School. He loved going to auctions to buy antiques, collecting glassware, playing cards on family night, working on his farm, and spoiling Sweetie and Buddy.
He is survived by his two canine children, Sweetie and Buddy; three brothers, Billy Ray (Arlene) Mason, Larry Dale (Peggy) Mason and Gary Lynn (Mary) Mason of Tollesboro; one sister, Carol Ann Kesling of New Lebanon, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Paula Mason of Tollesboro; two nieces, Tracy McRoberts and Hope Kesling; four nephews, Terry McCall, Troy Leming, Jackie Mason, and Christopher Mason; and a host of other family member and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two bothers, Roger Wayne Mason and Jimmy Lloyd Mason; one sister, Joyce Ann Leming; one sister-in-law, Connie Highfield Mason; two brothers-in-law, CR Leming and Wayne Kesling; two nieces, Lisa Carol Gallenstein and Tammy Dawn Hord; and one nephew, Billy Ray Mason Jr.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro, with Bro. Bryan McRoberts and Bro. David Hickerson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Tollesboro.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Graveside military honors will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Mason, Terry McCall, Troy Leming, Christopher Mason, Mason McRoberts, and Trey Gallenstein.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mitchel “Rooster” Clemons, James Sparks, Howard Henderson, and Greg Gallenstein.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.