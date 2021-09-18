Bobby Littleton, 67, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, surrounded by his family at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
He was born August 24, 1954, in Lewis County, a son of the late Tom and Lydia Brickles Littleton.
Bobby was of the Christian Holiness Faith and was retired from the Saw Mill. He loved going to church, spending time with his children, grandchildren, granddogs and his dog, Tootles. He also enjoyed traveling, especially his trip to Montana. He enjoyed digging ginseng, playing mini golf, riding go-carts, going to wrestling events and watching westerns.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Sue Rose Littleton, one son, Bobby Jarrod Littleton of Louisville; six daughters, Rhonda (Jarrod) Gilliam of Olive Hill, Stacy (Rickie) McDonie of Kitts Hill, Ohio, Erin Littleton of Vanceburg, Tessa (Duran) Bradley, Amanda Kirby, and Kelsey Littleton, all of Morehead; eight grandchildren and one grandson on the way; and four brothers, Homer Littleton of Morehead, Ralph Littleton, Avery Littleton, and Kenneth Littleton, all of Emerson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ashley Rae Littleton; one brother, Richard Littleton; and one sister, Linda Carroll.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill with Bro. Randy Binion and Bro. Ed Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Stamper Cemetery on Rayburn Fork.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill.
Pallbearers will be Jarrod Littleton, Rickie McDonie, Jarrod Gilliam, Duran Bradley, Jonathan Rosbrook, and Bo Heddleston.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
