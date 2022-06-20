Robert Warder “Bob” Davenport, 81, of Lexington, husband of 57 years to Cherryl Davenport, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Lexington.
He was born in Lewis County March 23, 1941, a son of the late Carl King and Welza Warder Davenport. Bob was a 1959 graduate of Tollesboro High School and a veteran of the US Army. He was retired from RJ Reynolds as quality control manager. He continued his entrepreneurship as the owner of Smitty’s Steak and Seafood, working for the PVA office, and as a homebuilder.
He served as a deacon with Broadway Christian Church. Bob was Past Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky F&AM; Past Master of Devotion Lodge 160 F&AM; a 33rd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite; and a member of the Oleika Temple Shrine. He had coached basketball for Lexington Parks and Recreation over 20 years and held a championship title.
Along with his wife Cherryl, Bob is survived by his sons, Robert Warder (Tena) Davenport II, John Ray (Jennifer Tungate) Davenport, and Joseph Clay (Carol) Davenport; grandchildren, Madison Marie, Bryce Emery, Bates Burks, and Riley Lee Davenport; nephews, Pete and Bill Toth; and a great-nephew, Clay Toth.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Carroll Toth.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road in Lexington with burial following in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fleming County.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be at 7:00 p.m.
Contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane STE 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.