Bob Christy

January 25, 1929 – December 6, 2019
Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle and friend to many.
Robert Marvin Christy (aka Bob) left us very early in the morning on December 6, 2019.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Manchie Marie Collins and Carl Lester Christy; and his sisters Wanda Justice, Juanita Adkins and Charlene Dewey.
Bob leaves behind his beloved wife, Marianne Conway Christy, and their cherished children, Curtis Conway Christy (Alma), Kevin Robert Christy (Nancy) and Marie Christy Conger (Stephen).
Bob was proud to have been born and raised in the Bluegrass State of Kentucky where he was the president of his senior class, captain of the basketball team and loved by many.
Bob proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He manned the communication station in Pearl Harbor and had the opportunity to forward messages during the time of General McArthur’s resignation from the service.
Bob graduated from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, and began his 35-year career, as an electrical engineer, with DuPont in Circleville, Ohio. After a few years in Circleville, he was transferred to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. He and his family were able to travel extensively throughout Europe and the Middle East enjoying every moment. After several years he was transferred to Buffalo, New York, where he worked until retiring to Gainesville, Florida, 25 years ago.
During Bob’s retirement, he was able to devote time reading countless books about President Lincoln and the Civil War. His favorite reads were biographies and history. Having time to completely restore a 1930 Model A Ford was a real challenge and driving the car to the grocery or just around the Haile neighborhood proved to be an enjoyable sight to many. For years he took an active interest in Marianne’s work helping children and families as a Guardian ad Litem Volunteer. And during his retirement, Bob and Marianne continued to travel the world.
The education of his children was the most important thing for Bob. When all three children and many of his grandchildren completed their degrees, he felt very proud and spoke of their achievements often. One of the happiest times for Bob was when the entire family could spend time together. He often said that he was thankful to God for his children and grandchildren and hoped he had in some way given them guidance and direction.
Family and friends will miss Robert and his kind and loving manner. We pray that God will look after him and give him comfort and peace.
The family would like to thank daughters-in-law Alma Christy and Nancy Christy, along with Keysha Graham, whose loving care in Bob’s last weeks will always be remembered. Also remembered for their concern, helpfulness and care are Dr. Carolyn Von Zabern, RN Merita Hernandez, and Dr. Gurol Erbay.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at Bob’s home in Gainesville, Florida, on January 25, 2020 (Bob’s birthday).