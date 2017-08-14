Dr. Blaike Branden Bekaye Arnold “Aunt B”, 34, of Garrison, left for her Heavenly home Sunday afternoon, August 13, 2017, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
She had been fighting a battle against breast cancer for over four years. Her spirit is still fighting this devastating disease; her earthly body could no longer support her in the fight any longer.
Blaike was employed as a psychologist with Comprehend, Inc. in Vanceburg. She was previously employed by the Kentucky Department of Corrections, serving as a psychologist in the state’s correctional facilities in Western Kentucky.
Blaike was a graduate of the University of Kentucky (BA) and received her Master’s (MA) and Doctorate of Psychology (PsyD) from Spaulding University in Louisville.
Blaike was member of Grace Baptist Church in Garrison. She served as a Sunday School teacher, activities director, and managed the church’s telephone prayer and announcement system.
After being diagnosed with breast cancer, Blaike formed an internet support group for women under age 40 with breast cancer. She soon developed a following of cancer victims and survivors that spanned the nation. Blaike offered emotional and spiritual support to these victims who needed to discuss their disease with others who truly understood what they were going through. Blaike was elated by those that survived their struggle and mourned for those who lost their battles.
Blaike was an avid supporter for cancer research by participating in fund-raising activities such as Relay for Life and Paint the Town Pink events. She had won each of these events several times.
Blaike has positively touched the lives of people everywhere. Her smiling face helped bring a smile to everyone she met. She mentored to young and old and many learned things just by watching how she took everything in stride and trust in the Lord to work things out.
Blaike is survived by her parents, Nancy and Steven Arnold of Garrison, who both loved and adored her; two brothers, Christian (Beth) Arnold and Lincoln Arnold; a nephew, Creighton Arnold; a niece, Olivia Arnold; her maternal grandparents, Clyde and Loretta Hall; and her paternal grandmother, Christine Arnold. She also leaves behind a multitude of friends and admirers who will sadly miss her.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue in Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Christian Arnold, Lincoln Arnold, Creighton Arnold, Olivia Arnold, Crit Hall, Morgan Steadman, Josh Hall, and Ryan Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, Blaike suggested making a donation in her name to the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation, 800 Rose Street, Roach Building CC160, Lexington, KY 40536.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison, Kentucky, is caring for all arrangements for Dr. Blaike Branden Bekaye Arnold, “Aunt B”.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.