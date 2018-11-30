Bivens warns of phone scam

Sheriff Johnny Bivens is warning area residents are warned about a phone scam from callers who claim to be Social Security Administration agents claiming the person’s Social Security number has been stolen.
Bivens said his office has received reports from Lewis County residents who have been called and told they need to confirm their social security number for some reason or pay a fee for a new card. He added there are variations to the scam.
Bivens says to hang up on any caller who asks for a Social Security number and not to disclose any other sensitive information such as bank card or credit card numbers.
If you have been targeted, you can call the Social Security Administration’s Fraud hotline at 800-269-0271 or report the call to the sheriff’s office.