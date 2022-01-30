Billy Wills, 54, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He was born on August 9, 1967, a son of Delefred Wills of Vanceburg and the late Carol Flinders Wills.
Billy loved trading cars, working on cars, four-wheeling, listening to music, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his father, survivors include three daughters, Elizabeth (Billy) Wills of Carroll County, Maryland, Laken (JT) Britt of Lexington, and Kayla Wills of Virginia Beach, Virginia; five grandchildren, Shirah, Lea, Mason, Maisie, and Sophia; three brothers, Delefred (Sandy) Wills Jr. of Bedford, and Stephfon (Michelle) Wills and Randy (Alissa) Wills of Vanceburg.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death a son, Billy Wills Jr., and a daughter, Pamela Wills.
Services will be at Noon Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Aaron Highlander and Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. until the service hour Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.