Billy Ray Fryman

Billy Ray “Butch” Fryman, 73, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Lewis County.
He was born April 12, 1948, in Augusta to his parents, the late Roy C. and Evelyn (nee Insko) Fryman. Butch was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War.
He leaves behind his son, Roy Fryman; a daughter, Tina Hamilton (Jamie); his grandchildren, Phoenix Fryman, Hannah Hamilton, Darcy Fryman, Kailyn Hamilton, and Aidan Fryman; and his great-grandson, Jaxson Ray Hamilton.
Preceding him in death were brothers, Ronnie Fryman, Wayne Fryman, and Louie Fryman, and his sister, Ruby Jean Bravard.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Graveside rites will be at Noon Friday, November 26, 2021, in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Bracken County with Bro. Jamie Hamilton presiding.
Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta is serving the family.
Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.