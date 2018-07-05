Billy R. Denton, 85, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at St. Joseph/First Health Hospital in Lexington.
He was born in Bath County on Feb. 19, 1933, the son of the late Victor and Lucille Basford Denton.
Mr. Denton was Plant Manager for Harper Oil Products where he was employed for the past fifty-nine years. Bill served in the US Air Force after graduation from Maysville High School. He was a member of the Petersville Church of God and served there as a Board Member.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Connie Stanfield Denton; his daughter, Lisa Huber (Lennie); his son, Kelly Denton, his step-son, Wendell Ray Applegate (Lana), all from Tollesboro; his step-daughter, Rena Bickley (Matthew) of Maysville; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Denton (Stephanie) of May’s Lick, Wesely Huber and Lindsay Huber of Tollesboro, Denny Applegate (Andrea) of Bracken County; B. J. Applegate (Sarah) of Charters, Julie Doyle (Corey) of Flemingsburg and Seth Bickley of Maysville. He also has 21 great-grandchildren; one brother, Vic Denton of Vanceburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Gracie Hughes Denton; and his sister, Elizabeth McGowan.
Services for Billy R. Denton will be held at the Petersville Church of God at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018, with Reverend Milt Stanfield, brother-in-law of the deceased, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery. Pallbearers are the grandchildren, Denny Applegate, B. J. Applegate, Wesley Huber, Lindsay Huber, Corey Doyle, Jeremy Denton and Seth Bickley. Honorary pallbearers are sons-in-law, Matthew Bickley, Lennie Huber and Wendell Ray Applegate.
Visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 6, 2018 from 5-8 p.m.