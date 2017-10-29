Billie L. Hay, 81, of Tollesboro, passed away Friday, October 27, 2017, at Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Born on August 30, 1936, in Lawrence County, Billie was the son of the late Charlie and Lyda Marie Skaggs Hay.
For 30 years Billie worked in maintenance for Wald’s Manufacturing. He was a member of Hickory Grove Church where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Opal Ruth Marshall Hay; his children, Joyce Ann Hay Pollitt and husband Gus, Carol Sue Hay Osborne, and David Lee Hay and wife Bettina; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Jon) Clark, Daniel (Adrienne) Pollitt, Taylor Hay, Charles Hay, Elijah Hay, Delilah Hay, Trayton Henderson, and Braxton Osborne. He is also survived by his siblings, Bobby Hay, Junior Ray Hay, and Emily Gertrude Hay.
Billie was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Wayne Hay; his parents; his siblings, Albert Hay, Gladys Hay and Bonnie Hay Parrott; and his son-in-law, Dave Osborne.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, at Hickory Grove Church with Bro. Brad Williamson and Bro. Tom Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Hay Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday at the church located at 4093 W KY 10 at Tollesboro.
Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.