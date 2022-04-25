Bill Tom Clark

UPDATED – William Thomas Clark Jr., 90, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Hartland Hills Assisted Living Center in Lexington. His family was at his side.
Bill Tom was born at Covington on June 20, 1931, a son of the late William T. Clark Sr. and Anna Kathryn Ort Clark.
Bill Tom earned his Bachelor of Science, Master’s, and PhD from the University of Kentucky. Early in his career, he taught at Alabama Poly Technical Institute (Auburn University). His tenures also included Indiana State College, Pennsylvania, and Morehead State University (22 years). Bill Tom also taught in the Lewis County School System.
He was a member of Vanceburg United Methodist Church; was a charter member of the Lewis County Historical Society; became a Master Mason 67 years ago being raised to the sublime degree of a Master Mason; a member of the Scottish Rites of Covington earning his 32nd degree; a member of Polar Star Lodge #363 Free and Accepted Masons; member of Stone City Lodge #963 Free and Accepted Masons; member of the Order of Eastern Star Alum City Chapter 222; and was a Shriner of the El Hasa Temple in Ashland. He penned a regular column (Quiddities) in The Lewis County Herald for many years.
Left to cherish his memories are two sons, Thomas (Metta) Clark and Albert Clark, and two grandchildren, Damien Clark and Alex Clark.
Masonic rites will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with burial to follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak. Pastor Bob Sweeney will officiate the committal service.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, from Noon until 2:00 pm at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
