William “Bill” Orville Collins Sr., 67 of Portsmouth, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 29, 2018.
He was born March 25, 1951, in Delbarton, West Virginia, a son of late James G. Collins and Ethel (Hensley) Collins of West Virginia.
Bill was an entrepreneur, former Scioto County Dog Warden, Supervisor of Scioto County Litter Control, Park Ranger at Earl Thomas Conley Park, and was the owner of Collins New and Used Furniture Plus.
Bill loved going to the races, going to auctions, repairing lawnmowers, and spending time with family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Gloria “Lucy” (Goble) Collins; four daughters, Crystal (Teddy) McBee of Lucasville, Ohio, Heather (Chris) Ehrhart of New Boston, Ohio, Pamela (Kurt) Albrecht of Grove City, Ohio, and Victoria (Jamie) May of Belfry; one son, William (Glenna) Collins of Vanceburg; two brothers, Jim (Rosemary) Collins of Marysville, Ohio, and Cecil Collins of Portsmouth, Ohio; one sister, Pearl Collins of Lovely; 15 grandkids, Landon, Donavon, Adalee, Krystal, Johnathon, Amber, Easter, Jennifer, Angel, Tiffany, Kameron, Ashley, Jonathan, Granger, and Hannah; and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Miranda Fay Collins; and two brothers, Robert and Granger Collins.
The family would like to give a special thanks to SOMC Hospice for such wonderful compassion.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at DW Swick-Nelson Funeral Home in New Boston, Ohio with Pastor Shawn Spencer officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to services on Thursday.
Online condolences may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.