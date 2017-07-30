William “Big Bill” Bloomfield, 56, of Garrison, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017, at his home.
He was born December 6, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio, a son of the late Clarence and Bettie Lancaster Bloomfield.
Big Bill was a body shop owner and loved working on cars, loafing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Big Bill is survived by his wife of 21 years, Connie Young Bloomfield; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence Bloomfield Jr. and Betty, and Bob Bloomfield and Cindy, all of Garrison; one sister, Tena Bloomfield of Garrison; and several nieces and nephews, whom he adored. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Mosley.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue in Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Clarence Bloomfield Jr., Ethan Bloomfield, David “Junior” Young, Joey Owens, Joe Clark, Dennis Cooper, Jason Bivens, and Buckie Skidmore. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Bloomfield, Cub Bloomfield, and Charles Osborne.
