Betty Taulbee

Betty Jean Taulbee, 73, of Garrison, passed away Saturday December 19, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Betty was born in Henry County, Indiana, on June 22, 1947, a daughter of the late William and Stella Marie Potter Loveall.
Betty was a homemaker and a member of Wesleyan Methodist Church in Carthage, Indiana. She loved playing bingo and playing with her grandbabies.
Survivors include two daughters, Jamie (Buddy) McDaniel of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Kimberly (Carlos Harr) Dyer of Garrison; two brothers, Kenneth Loveall of Spiceland, Indiana, and Paul Loveall of Knightstown, Indiana; two stepdaughters, Tammy (Robert) Bivens of Garrison, and Jamie Taulbee of Mount Sterling; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry W. Taulbee; one son, James A. Dyer Jr.; one daughter, Karen Savoie; one great-granddaughter, Lesleah Jo Caseman; three brothers, James Michael Loveall, Robert Lee Loveall, and Billy Loveall; four sisters, Delorse Tumblee, Alberta Carter, Mary Ellen Smith, and Ruby Griffith.
A committal service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.